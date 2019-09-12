CONCORD, N.H. — Two Lawrence men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to statement from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
On March 25, a confidential source contacted Jared Gil, 25 by telephone and arranged to buy $2,500 of fentanyl, according to Murray. Gil and Yadoris Arias, 26, arrived at an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hampshire where police officers arrested them, according to court documents.
Investigators recovered over 80 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl in the air vent of their vehicle, according to Murray's statement.
Gil pleaded guilty on Aug. 1, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18. Arias pleaded guilty Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2020.
“Interstate fentanyl trafficking promotes drug addiction throughout New Hampshire,” Murray said. “The introduction of deadly drugs into our state has caused untold suffering. In order to protect the health and safety of our citizens, we will continue to be aggressive in our prosecutions of the drug dealers who bring fentanyl into the Granite State.”
This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.