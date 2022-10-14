LAWRENCE — An Essex Street mural celebrating musicians was recently defaced, leaving its maker disappointed and another local mural maker wondering if the act is symptomatic of the city’s rapid development.
Tagged were the mural’s first two portraits, of Romeo Santos and Bob Marley.
Their faces start a colorful line of well known musicians including Lauryn Hill, Alicia Keys, John Lennon, Prince and Lawrence-born Leonard Bernstein.
For many, the alley art by 145 Essex St. is a landmark.
The mural was made almost a decade ago by 10 young Lawrencians.
It took five weeks, under the direction of teacher Eric Allshouse in the Essex Art Center’s summer mural program.
“I am very disappointed in the graffiti over the community mural,” said Allshouse, a former Lawrence High art teacher who now teaches art at Lowell High.
He said the tagger has much to learn about togetherness, creating public artwork and respecting other people’s work.
Allshouse was inspired by the murals of Philadelphia, and over summers since 2013, he and different groups of young people completed at least 13 large-scale public murals.
The Lawrence youth arts and culture organization Elevated Thought has done well over 30 public art projects since 2014, among them the large “Create Your Future” mural outside the Lawrence Public Library, said Marquis Victor, the organization’s founder and executive director.
Victor says the tagging might be a symptom of young people not having the space to make street art as more and more space is taken for development.
“You never want to see an artist deface another artist’s work, without it being part of the flow, but I think it’s probably a manifestation of folks needing more space where they can create,” he said.
Regardless of the tagger’s motive, the maker of the music mural is committed to bringing back its original look.
“I would love to see the mural restored and will work to make that happen,” Allshouse said.
