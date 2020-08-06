LAWRENCE — Hector Baez, 22, the suspect in a May murder in Lawrence, was arrested Thursday morning in Haverhill, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Hector Baez, of Lawrence and Haverhill, is charged with murder in connection the May 3 killing of a man on Newton Street.
He was found at an undisclosed location in Haverhill and taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
Just after 9 a.m. on May 3, Lawrence police received 911 calls after shots were fired near 141 Newton St.
Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, was found dead, authorities said.
Two other men were also shot and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were treated and released.
State police, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Lawrence and Haverhill police were involved in the investigation.
Baez faces arraignment Friday in Lawrence District Court.
