LAWRENCE — Eagle-Tribune reader Susan Hackney remembers praying every night with her family for the safe release of Capt. James Mulligan.
She and her family, then of South Lawrence, were good friends of Mulligan’s family. Mulligan was a Prisoner of War in Vietnam from 1966 to 1973.
“It was a joyful day when he was released in 1973,” Hackney recalled.
Now a resident of Virginia Beach, Mulligan, 96, was given the key to the city of Lawrence on Wednesday.
A host of Lawrence officials flew to Virginia Beach on Wednesday to present Mulligan and his wife with resolutions, awards and gifts.
“It brings tears to my eyes,” said Mulligan, after reading an award sent to him by his alma mater Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.
Mulligan, a Naval aviator, was held captive for seven years after he was shot down in Vietnam on March 20, 1966. Mulligan was on a mission to attack enemy supply lines in his A-4C Skyhawk.
While he was held as a POW, Mulligan’s wife Louise was instrumental in forming a national movement to gather more information on all the POWs and advocated for their safety and release.
Devout Catholics, the couple met for the first time at a dance in the parish center at St. Patrick’s Church in Lawrence. They had six boys.
James Mulligan also authored the autobiographical book “The Hanoi Commitment.”
He also served in World War II and the Korean War.
The couple no longer travels so Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, City Council President Marc Laplante, City Council Vice Presieent Estela Reyes and mayoral advisor Octavien Spanner flew to Virginia Beach Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, members of the Lawrence High JROTC took down the city flag and presented it to Laplante for the Mulligans the next day.
James Mulligan still attends Mass daily, sometimes with George Coker, a fellow POW who lives nearby. He also insists on still doing the grocery shopping, Laplante said.
