Lawrence native serving on USS Constitution    

It pays to study.
Lawrence native Jason Santamaria confirmed this theory after learning to serve as a basic interpretive historian on the USS Constitution, which is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston.
“There is so much rich history about the ship, but I’m happy to have learned all I have,” said Santamaria, a 2014 graduate of Lawrence High School.
On Aug. 13, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Santamaria earned the historian designation.
Duty aboard the historic vessel is one of the Navy’s special programs. All prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and go through an interview to be selected for the assignment.
The basic interpretive historian qualification means a sailor has studied and trained on the history of USS Constitution and has learned about the ship’s major battles, unique design and the life of a sailor during the 19th century.
Crew members who achieve the basic interpretive historian are authorized to wear a unique command ball cap with the word "crewmember" embroidered on the back.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally — pre-pandemic — provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
Santamaria has served in the Navy for five years. His previous duty station was the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The USS Constitution, for which construction began in 1794, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. It played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off its wooden hull.