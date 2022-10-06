CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As enormous and angry Hurricane Ian approached, and Debbie (Pawlik) Zajac headed to her neighbors to ride out the storm, she joked saying she was “going to grab a life jacket first.”
Hours later, as the hurricane intensified, ripping though homes and properties, Zajac thought they might need to break into the attic for shelter. And that she would indeed need that life jacket.
“We were prepared to go into the attic with an ax, to break through if we had to. Thank God we didn’t have to,” said Zajac, 66, previously of Cleveland Street in Lawrence, Mass.
Zajac’s father owned Michael Motor Sales in Lawrence, which he launched in 1946. She worked there for 40 years and her brother, Michael, and his son, now own the business, she said.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, which heavily damaged Southwest Florida, the Zajacs are living in a small, pop-up trailer parked in their front yard.
“It’s devastating here,” said Zajac in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune late Tuesday night.
She and neighbors have the drenched contents of their home in their front yards. They are trying to salvage what they can.
“Most people like myself don’t have flood insurance. We are depending on FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency),” she said.
She explained that when Hurricane Ian hit Cape Coral she had gone to her neighbor’s because her husband, David, 65, was in New Hampshire visiting their adult sons, Steven, 33, and Kyle, 31.
As the storm amped, David, via phone, would tell her what he knew about the hurricane’s path and behavior from television reports.
“I was in my neighbor’s house on the phone with David and he would tell us when it was high tide and the surge was coming and when the low tide was coming in. It was such a relief because we knew what was going to happen,” she said.
When he learned of the extensive damage in Southwest Florida, David immediately drove back there. Her sons followed to help.
David and Debbie will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Oct. 9.
“It’s pretty sad but the community is coming together. It’s just...you can’t imagine it will ever be the same,” said Zajac.
She underwent spinal surgery on June 30 and cannot help with the clean up.
“You see this on TV with hurricanes and tornadoes. Until you witness it you can’t imagine the horrific feeling it is. You just stand there and look. Everything is destroyed. Where do you start?” she asked.
She said the clean up is like preparing for a full move. But instead of boxing things up, you are just throwing them away, she said.
“My father took so many pictures. The majority of them are gone,” she said.
Zajac said the family has enough water and food. But workers who can pull out and replace walls and cabinets are in short supply at this time.
“We need manpower. People have no one to strip the drywall before the mold spreads higher,” she explained.
President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now.
Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored.
Ian’s 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water.
Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
