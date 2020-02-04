METHUEN — A Lawrence police officer was arrested at his home in Methuen early Saturday and charged with domestic assault and battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence District Court.
Jonathan Henriquez, 29, was arraigned on the charge Monday.
Four Methuen police officers who responded to Henriquez’s home at 1:20 a.m. wrote reports detailing the incident. Each noted that their interaction with Henriquez and his accuser was recorded on department-issued body cameras.
Following the arrest, Methuen police Sgt. Shawn Moore and Officer Christopher Gagne removed four guns, a police duty belt, several fully loaded magazines and miscellaneous ammunition from Henriquez’s home.
According to Officer Robert Peabody, he arrived to find Henriquez standing in a neighbor’s driveway while the woman who called 911 sat in her car shaking and crying.
She told police that “Jonathan started putting his finger in her face” after an argument in which Henriquez accused her of cheating.
The woman told police she started putting on her shoes so she could leave, but Henriquez “grabbed her bag containing her wallet and car keys" and “took her bag into the bathroom.”
Henriquez said, "'You’re not going anywhere, you’re cuckoo!'” the woman told police.
Police said they found a broken picture frame and towel holder in the bathroom.
The woman told police there was “a brief struggle” between her and Henriquez before she called 911. When Henriquez heard the 911 operator, “he changed his demeanor and let go of her bag,” she said.
She declined medical services offered by police, but said she wanted an emergency restraining order.
“At that time I determined Jonathan to be the aggressor,” Peabody wrote in his report.
An on-call judge later signed the restraining order after the woman filed it with the Police Department.
Peabody also wrote, “Jonathan requested for me to listen to his side of the story. I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Jonathan’s breath.”
Henriquez said he was attacked first and pointed out to Peabody that he had scratches on both sides of his face, the back of his neck and his forearm.
“Jonathan states he only grabbed (the woman) to stop her from hitting him,” Peabody wrote.
He noted “two small bruises on (her) right forearm.”
Henriquez claimed the fight was only verbal and the woman alleging the assault showed up at his house upset about “stuff that had nothing to do with him,” according to the police report.