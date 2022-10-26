SALEM, Mass. — Lawrence Police Officer Carlos Vieira was found guilty on a series of child rape charges after a trial that spanned five days in Salem Superior Court.
Jurors handed down the guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on child under age 14 just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim’s mother openly sobbed in the courtroom as the guilty verdicts were read.
Vieira’s $10,000 bail was immediately revoked and he was handcuffed and taken into custody by court officers.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
A police officer for the past 19 years, Vieira had also been charged with improper storage of a firearm at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested in February 2019 by state troopers while he was attending police training at the Haverhill Police Department.
An AR-15, which authorities said was improperly stored, was found in his SUV.
Vieira’s defense attorney John Morris asked Judge Thomas Dreschler to throw out the charge on Monday.
Morris said Vieira had a rifle — not a firearm — as the charge implied. A firearm and a rifle are two separate things under the law, Morris stressed.
Dreschler subsequently issued a finding of not guilty on the firearm charge. Jurors did not consider the charge in their deliberations Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the opening day of trial, the teen testified that during the summer of 2018 when he was age 13 he met Vieira on the social media app Grindr. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park, which was near his home. He said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
The teen male is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
Jurors saw a picture of the male at age 13, when he had short dark hair and metal braces on his teeth, on courtroom video monitors.
Now 17 and visibly older, the teen then took the witness stand and testified about the summer of 2018 when he met Vieira through Grindr, a location-based social media app.
Throughout the trial, Vieira’s defense attorney John Morris questioned photo arrays shown to the victim during the investigation. He also said there was no forensic evidence; no fingerprints or DNA.
Morris, in his closing argument, also said state police investigators never asked the teen to describe the suspect’s height, weight, whether he had facial hair or tattoos. Jurors were shown pictures of Vieira’s tattoos which covered much of his upper body.
“I’m not talking about a butterfly on the back of his neck,” Morris said.
He said Vieira ended up on trial because the victim’s mother found out where Vieira lived and gave them his license plate number and address.
Troopers “just went through the motions here,” he said.
But Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said the case would come down to “what happened in a dark park in Lawrence between a 49-year-old man and a 13-year-old kid.”
She said the teen knew Vieira’s SUV “had captain’s chairs” in the back. She said the only identification that mattered in the case was the one from Sept. 13, 2018 when the teen saw Vieira in uniform directing traffic during the gas disaster.
Also, in her closing argument, MacDougall asked jurors to “talk about the elephant in the room; Carlos Vieira was on Grindr.”
Morris declined to comment on the verdicts.
Vieira had a group of a half-dozen supporters who attended the trial. A woman in the group cried as she left court on Tuesday.
The police officer has been on unpaid administrative leave from the department since he was indicted.
