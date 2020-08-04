LAWRENCE — A police officer suffered serious leg injuries when he was struck by a fleeing car while investigating a report of a break-in on Springfield Street late Monday night.
The vehicle hit the officer, "pinning him in place," according to Lawrence police.
A second officer fired his weapon after the other was hit in the 11:45 p.m. incident, police said.
The injured officer, who has not been publicly identified, sustained serious, but not life threatening, injuries to his leg and foot. He was treated at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics and later Medflighted to a Boston hospital, police said.
Officers chased the vehicle that hit him, taking one suspect into custody. Local and state police were searching for additional suspects overnight.
Massachusetts State Police canine officers and a helicopter were sent to the area to help with the search.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for further updates.
