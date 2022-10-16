SALEM, Mass. — Jury selection starts Monday for the criminal trial of Carlos Vieira, a Lawrence police officer accused of raping a 13-year-old boy he met on a social media site Grindr.
Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.
Potential evidence in the case includes a photo array viewed by the alleged victim to identify Vieira; a search of the alleged victim’s “devices” and “notebook” police reports and search warrants used in the case; and photos of Vieira’s car and home, according to court documents.
He was charged more than three years ago on Feb. 25, 2019.
Jury selection in Salem Superior Court could take several days. The trial itself is expected to last 4 to 5 days.
Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall is prosecuting the case. John Morris is Vieira’s defense attorney. and Judge Thomas Dreschler is presiding over the trial.
Vieira was in court Friday for a final pre-trial conference. He’s been released on $10,000 bail but on home arrest at his house in Lawrence while the case has been pending.
Court-imposed conditions of his house arrest include no contact with anyone under age 18, no contact with the alleged victim or his family, and surrendering all his guns to police and his passport to the court, according to court records.
While the criminal charges are pending, Vieira is on administrative leave without pay from the Lawrence Police Department.
The boy who is the victim in the case told police he had a sexual encounter with Vieira in the summer of 2018 in Mount Vernon Park in Lawrence, according to authorities.
But the teen said he did not know Vieira was a police officer until Sept. 13, 2018 — during the Merrimack Valley gas disaster — when he saw Vieira in uniform directing traffic at Mount Vernon and Beacon streets, according to court papers.
