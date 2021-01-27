LAWRENCE — Following three illegal gatherings in the city, officials including Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and police Chief Roy Vasque are calling on residents to curb the activity before they risk fines or other prosecution.
In a statement issued Monday, Vasquez urged residents to think of the COVID-19 risks to themselves and others when gathering in large groups.
Lawrence, like all other cities across Massachusetts, has been under a statewide order imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker that restricts indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the city of Lawrence. I am calling on everyone gathering and breaking the COVID-19 regulations to stop. The illegal gatherings inevitably will affect the lives of as many essential workers in the Lawrence community who have not had the privilege to stop working during this pandemic,” Vasquez said.
Numbers from the mayor’s office released Monday indicate 16,519 residents have fallen ill from the coronavirus, and 211 have died.
Last week, three illegal gatherings were shut down by police. In some cases the Lawrence Fire Department was called to mitigate extreme circumstances from items such as charcoal hookahs and outdoor patio heaters being used indoors.
One such gathering Monday in the basement of 57 Springfield St. had a full bar and a waitress, police said. When that gathering was broken up, approximately 100 people — many maskless — scattered, according to a police report.
Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano said that during the investigation into the Springfield Street incident, it was determined there was no current occupancy permit for the building.
Police also responded to 430 Essex St. last Friday for a report of a loud party. According to a police report, firefighters were already at the scene when officers arrived shortly before 3 a.m., because an alarm had gone off on the first floor of the building.
When police went inside the business, it was vacant, but looked as if 15-20 people had just been there given the concentration of smoke, alcoholic beverages and hookahs present, according to the report. The location was set up to “imitate an actual nightclub, with TVs and disco lights,” the report states.
At that location, officers said fire alarms were covered with plastic bags so that hookah smoke would not trigger them.
Early Saturday morning, police found more than 40 people illegally gathering inside 64 Common St. According to a police report, it appeared parties had taken place at that location for some time, as a receipt book logged alcohol sales as far back as Dec. 22, 2020.
Responding officers sent to that address reported multiple fire hazards, including blocked emergency exits and plastic wrapped and duct taped fire alarms, according to the report.
“Partygoers were seen wearing their masks and hats as if they were not trying to protect themselves from COVID-19, but rather protect their identities,” one police officer wrote in a report as he watched the Common Street partygoers scatter.
In condemning such behavior, Vasque has characterized the gatherings as “super-spreader” events.
“Aside from the fact that this activity is illegal in so many ways, with hookah and alcohol, it’s also dangerous and irresponsible,” Vasque said. “This type of behavior has been shown to be a super spreader and not only affects the participants but puts their families, friends and others in the community at high risk,’’ he said. “We are not going to get this pandemic under control until people become more responsible. It is our hope that this serves as a warning not only for the fines that will be given out, but for the possible spread of the virus it may cause.”
Armano, who is also the Board of Health director, said the board is working to identify people who have attended such illegal gatherings.
When those people are identified, they may be asked to take a COVID-19 test and participate in contact tracing, Armano said. Fines for attendees may be accessed upward of $1,000, in accordance with Baker’s COVID-19 orders about gatherings and social distancing.