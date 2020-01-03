LAWRENCE — It was a grassroots lesson in democracy and civics.
Recently elected members of the Lawrence City Council and School Committee took to the stage in front of 200 people in the South Lawrence East School auditorium Thursday night to be officially sworn in by City Clerk Bill Maloney.
They were joined by two of the newly elected board members for Greater Lawrence Technical School.
After being sworn in — holding up their right hands and repeating after the clerk, promising to uphold the Constitution along with local and state laws — the councilors met to choose their leaders for the next two years.
They voted unanimously for current council President Kendrys Vasquez to serve another term as president, and picked Councilor Marc Laplante in a 6-3 vote to serve as vice president.
Democracy in action.
Then, came the civics lesson.
Mayor Dan Rivera said in his keynote speech he didn’t really want to lecture the newly elected and re-elected officials sitting behind him on the stage, but he kind of did anyway — giving a civics lesson of sorts to the mostly enthusiastic listeners.
“Tonight is about two things,” he said. “First, the official transition of power from one council and (two) school boards to the new ones. And second, the acceptance of the responsibility that comes with each elected office.”
He went on to note how each person elected and sworn in “are newly endowed with the powers of your position, but more importantly, you are now equally tasked with the responsibility of those positions and of being a leader in the community.
“Don’t get this wrong,” he added. “I am not trying to lecture you tonight ... . It’s just that with the short two years that I have left, I have thought about my experiences these last five years with the different councils and the different school boards. ... Once you win the election, the power is the work you thought you came here to do and is often the easiest. The responsibility, those are the things that you did not expect and the things that will keep you awake at night.”
He noted: “In the end, we will all be judged by how we yield the power and how we faced our responsibilities. I hope we will succeed at both together.”
Vasquez, who said he was “grateful for the support of his colleagues” who re-elected him president of the council, said he thought the mayor, “coming from the executive branch, hit the nail on the head. He reminded everyone, there is a separation of powers in government. And you need to be responsible with the power you have.”
Laplante, meanwhile, said he was happy to have been chosen vice president of the council for the third time. He served as vice president two years ago and then several terms before that.
“I was not expecting it,” he said. “I didn’t know until tonight if I had the votes.”
Laplante said he looked forward to working with Vasquez.
“I’ll make myself available to him and help out when required,” he said.
Maria De La Cruz, who voted for Laplante, said he was highly qualified for the post.
“He’s a sweetheart,” she said. “He knows the law and emphasizes the law.”
Voting for Laplante were Councilors Estela Reyes, Celina Reyes, Vasquez, Laplante, David Abdoo and De La Cruz. Voting for Jeovanny Rodriguez for vice president were Ana Levy, Pavel Payano and Rodriguez. He served as vice president during the last two-year term.
Abdoo, who nominated Laplante, said his colleague is a student of parliamentary procedure who is also “very knowledgeable, has a willingness to speak out — in a nice way — and is very thoughtful and articulate. He does his homework.”
Newcomer Celina Reyes, accompanied by dozens of exuberant supporters in the auditorium, said she wants to focus on “beautifying the community” and increasing communication between elected officials and the city at large.
An at-large councilor herself, she said she meets with people from all over the city and feels that many of them don’t have enough information about public safety issues or things going on in their own neighborhoods.
“There are different priorities in the north side and the south side,” she said, adding that she wants to “promote education and giving information to families about the tools they have” to enhance their quality of life.