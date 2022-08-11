LAWRENCE — Regis College and Lawrence Public Schools have teamed up to develop a bachelor degree completion program for paraprofessionals.
The goal of the program is for paraprofessionals to obtain their teaching license, allowing Lawrence school leaders to fill open teaching positions.
LPS is home to 26 schools and programs educating approximately 13,000 K-12 students. The paraprofessionals who complete the program would be licensed in early childhood, elementary, and secondary English, and will also be offered career advancement opportunities.
“LPS will fill open teacher positions, and current paraprofessionals are able to combine previous credits and work experience with Regis’ licensure program to become licensed teachers,” said Regis President Antoinette Hays.
Regis College has a similar partnership with Boston Public Schools.
The paraprofessionals can take advantage of funding for the program’s tuition through a grant written by LPS Assistant Superintendent Maricel Goris, combined with funding from the Massachusetts Paraprofessional Teacher Preparation Grant Program.
The first cohort of paraprofessionals began their courses at Regis in May.
Those 13 paraprofessionals were selected by the superintendent, principals, and administrators, based on work history, commitment to students and families, and ability and willingness to remain in Lawrence Public Schools.
“Our paraprofessionals are among our greatest assets as a district, and we are very excited to partner with Regis in supporting the goals of those who wish to become licensed teachers,” said LPS Superintendent Cynthia Paris. “This opportunity is great news for our staff, students and community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.