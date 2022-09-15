LAWRENCE — Clad in bright red T-shirts, unionized Lawrence Public School workers pointed to rising food, utility and rental costs as they try to negotiate a new contract with higher wages.
“We are not asking for the moon. We are asking for a living wage,” said Vivian Bonet, a 23-year administrative and support staff worker and president of her local union.
Workers in her union make between $21 and $28 hourly but are hoping for an increase to over $30 hourly, she said.
Administrative and support staff and paraprofessionals joined forces Wednesday night for a rally outside the Lawrence Alliance for Education meeting at the South Lawrence East School. The Alliance serves as the state-appointed school committee. There is also an elected school committee, but it has no power.
The workers have been negotiating for months with the school district, hoping to make a living wage.
Music was played on a loudspeaker and the 200 or so workers who gathered chanted and cheered. Then, they walked together into the meeting.
The school district has received “tens of millions of dollars,” including $84 million in federal COVID relief money and more than $36 million from the statewide Student Opportunity Act fund increases, union members said.
Many paraprofessionals live in Lawrence and are struggling with rent increases and even evictions, said Suzanne Suliveras, president of the paraprofessionals union.
She works at the School for Exceptional Studies on Haverhill Street.
The 360 members of her union make far less than their counterparts in nearby towns of Andover, North Andover, Tewksbury and more, Suliveras said.
Additionally, there are many paraprofessional jobs currently vacant in the district. Some 25 paraprofessionals are actually outright teaching classes due to shortages, she said.
Yet, paraprofessionals, even with a college degree, still don’t make teachers’ pay, she said.
“A first year teacher makes $65,000. But we are lucky if we make $30,000 per year,” Suliveras said.
Most of her fellow union members need a second job to pay the bills and care for their families. “Many of us stay because we love what we do,” she said, noting they would not have scheduled Wednesday night’s rally “if we didn’t love our kids.”
“They need to do right by us...They need to make sure we are making a living wage. One job should be enough,” she said.
School Superintendent Cynthia Paris, in a statement, said she’s “confident we’ll be able to work together to reach an agreement, just as we have over the past year with unions for our teachers, cafeteria staff, custodial workers, substitutes and safety officers.”
