LAWRENCE — As the original, Dec. 3 annual meeting was canceled due to an early season snow storm, the Lawrence Partnership will try again this week.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the local nonprofit will have its 6th annual meeting at Induspad, 46 Stafford St., site of the former Malden Mills complex.
The event includes the original line-up of guest speakers and panelists, in addition to a Taste of Lawrence restaurant showcase.
Doors open at 10 a.m., followed by the Taste of Lawrence Restaurant Showcase and Welcome Reception at 10:30 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., the annual meeting program begins, including a Welcome to Lawrence and the awarding of the 2019 David Tibbetts Economic Impact Award.
The award is named for its first recipient, David Tibbetts, a leader who has represented the ideals of this honor through his life of service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and native city of Lawrence.
This year the recipient is Robert Rivers, chairman and CEO of Eastern Bank.
This will be followed by a panel discussion: Fostering Inclusive Economic Development.
In addition to bringing together some 400 business and political leaders from across the state, the event will also include a handful of speakers and a food-tasting extravaganza featuring the recipes of local restaurants.
The following restaurants will be taking part in the event:
-- Cafe Azteca will offer tastings of its home-made, authentic Mexican cuisine.
-- Don Matias Fusion Cuisine will provide Caribbean flavors and a mix of different culinary cultures.
-- Icelso Vegetarian Restaurant will be on hand with its healthy, preservative-free fare.
-- Japu, a family-owned restaurant, will serve Nikkei cuisine, which was born as a result of the fusion of Japanese recipes and traditions with Peruvian ingredients.
-- Tu Kasa will serve up authentic Dominican and Puerto Rican meals, while also bringing in some South American and Caribbean flavors to their dishes.
The list of speakers includes:
-- Prabal Chakrabarti, senior vice-president, Regional and Community Outreach Department, Federal Reserve Bank Boston;
-- Betty Francisco, general counsel, Compass Working Capital and co-founder, Latina Circle and Amplify Latinx;
-- Juana Matias, COO of MassINC;
-- Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College;
-- Julieann M. Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank;
For more information, see: www.lawrencepartnership.org/annualmeeting2019.