LAWRENCE — A local organization will be appealing to the taste buds of participants at its 6th annual meeting next month.
The Lawrence Partnership, a non-profit organization taking a collaborative approach to economic development, will host the event Tuesday, Dec. 3, at IndusPad, 46 Wafford St., the site of the former Malden Mills complex. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to bringing together some 400 business and political leaders from across the state, the event will also include a handful of speakers and a food-tasting extravaganza featuring the recipes of local restaurants.
The following restaurants will be taking part in the event:
-- Cafe Azteca will offer tastings of its home-made, authentic Mexican cuisine.
-- Don Matias Fusion Cuisine will provide Caribbean flavors and a mix of different culinary cultures.
-- Icelso Vegetarian Restaurant will be on hand with its healthy, preservative-free fare.
-- Japu, a family-owned restaurant, will dazzle diners with Nikkei cuisine, which was born as a result of the fusion of Japanese recipes and traditions with Peruvian ingredients.
-- Finally, Tu Kasa will serve up authentic Dominican and Puerto Rican meals, while also bringing in some South American and Caribbean flavors to their dishes.
The list of speakers is equally interesting, including:
-- Prabal Chakrabarti, senior vice-president, Regional and Community Outreach Department, Federal Reserve Bank Boston.
-- Betty Francisco, general counsel, Compass Working Capital and co-founder, Latina Circle and Amplify Latinx.
-- Juana Matias, COO of MassINC.
-- Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College.
-- Julieann M. Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank.
During the event, the winner of the David Tibbetts Economic Impact Award will honored. This year, the recipient is Robert Rivers, chairman and CEO of Eastern Bank.
Recognized leaders in the past have "persevered over time to fully develop and implement successful strategies; rallied various constituencies to the cause, including policy makers, business leaders and community advocates; and committed to inclusive economic development strategies that prioritize shared prosperity for all.
The award is named for its first recipient, David Tibbetts, a leader who has represented the ideals of this award through his life of service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and native city of Lawrence.
ABOUT THE EVENT
What: 6th annual meeting of the Lawrence Partnership
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: IndusPad, 46 Wafford St., site of the former Malden Mills complex
Information: www.lawrencepartnership.org/annualmeeting2019