Lawrence Partnership welcomes executive director

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Partnership has officially passed the torch to its new executive director.
Three months after the departure of longtime leader Derek Mitchell, the city nonprofit has welcomed George Ramirez to the fold. Ramirez, of Lowell, is set to begin his role Monday, taking over Mitchell’s position as executive director of the grassroots group of small businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that pledge support for the gateway city of Lawrence.
The Partnership aims to make the city a better place to work and live through a variety of efforts.
Ramirez, a lawyer with a background in economic planning and development, comes to the Partnership having recently served as the executive vice president of operations for MassDevelopment. While there, Ramirez said he wore many hats and juggled many projects, which he believes prepares him for his new role.
“I was part town manager, part economic developer and part real estate developer,” Ramirez said of his time working in Devens to revamp the former military base into a mixed-use community. “My task was to create a real estate enterprise zone by attracting businesses to set roots there. I’d work with them to purchase and develop property all while overseeing six very large departments.”
Born in Colombia and raised in Lowell, Ramirez also served as general counsel to the secretary of housing and economic development under Gov. Deval Patrick, he said. Earlier in his career, he served as a member of the Lowell City Council.
Looking ahead to his new role in Lawrence, Ramirez is especially excited to work with a group of colleagues dedicated to moving the city forward.
“What attracted me to the position was (the Partnership’s) vision and mission for the community,” he said. “I like that it’s Lawrence-centric, with a goal of improving the community through economic development. Working with the mayor, elected officials, the business community — that’s a model I’m used to.”
Ramirez will join Partnership Board Chair Wendy Estrella and Vice Chair Socrates de la Cruz to helm the group, marking the first time in history the top three positions are held by people of color.
“That’s not lost on me and that’s important to me for a number of reasons,” Ramirez explained of his position of leadership and the connection to the trio’s heritage. “The Lawrence community has such a large Hispanic population and I’ve always felt and hoped that young people in the community could look at the leadership of the Lawrence Partnership as mentors.”
Mitchell, who served as the executive director since the group’s inception in 2014, is leaving the Lawrence Partnership later this month to become president of LEADS, an economic and leadership program that assists Lawrence-based individuals with the help of Harvard Business School.