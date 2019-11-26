LAWRENCE — City police officers have responded to 5,700 domestic violence calls in the past five years, but officials say they hope to see those numbers drop with a new team in place to address the persistent problem,
The team will work with victims and abusers, and promote awareness among the public on a variety of fronts.
Survivors of domestic violence "no longer need to remain fearful and isolated in their homes," said Sandy Almonte, director of police and community relations for the Lawrence Police Department.
Also, to abusers Almonte said, "We want to tell them domestic violence is no longer tolerated in our city."
At noon Monday, a purple cruiser — the department's "new" domestic violence awareness vehicle — was unveiled at the police station. Almonte, Mayor Daniel Rivera, police Chief Roy Vasque and representatives from several nonprofits working to fight domestic violence were at the event.
The 16-year-old cruiser which was previously marked for destruction is the latest in a fleet used by the Police Department for community awareness.
"We are trying to make a statement and raise awareness," said Vasque, noting the purple cruiser was retrofitted for its second life at no cost to taxpayers. "We want people to see it and start a conversation in the hopes we can change."
Rivera, acknowledging domestic violence is a serious issue in Lawrence, said he pushed for the creation of Almonte's job in the Police Department — a civilian position dedicated to dealing with domestic violence and other community issues.
Almonte noted while great progress has been made in the past decade, domestic violence remains a "global pandemic." More than 50 percent of mass shooters have been affected in some way by domestic violence, she said.
She described efforts underway over the past several months to educate the community on the issue, including a billboard campaign on Routes 114 and Interstate 495, radio programming in both English and Spanish, and outreach with the faith community.
Almonte stressed no one has to be an expert on the subject, but people should know where they and others can go to get help when needed.
The group will work with victims and abusers. Abusers will learn of the consequences they could face, including restraining orders, jail or prison, and possible deportation, she said.
"We are educating the abusers as much as the victim," she said.
Rivera pointed to the popular, annual men's softball tournament sponsored by Delamano, Inc., a Lawrence social services agency. Before the games start, all players are spoken to regarding domestic violence by Delamano workers.
"They come for the softball and the women keep them for domestic violence education...That's one of the best guerilla tactics," Rivera said.
Vasque said all efforts are aimed at preventing an argument from escalating into a tragedy.
"Breaking that cycle before it becomes more serious," said Vasque, who was flanked by workers from Delamano, Inc. and the YMCA.
Ending the violence must be a community-wide effort, officials agreed.
"We are all responsible for ending the violence," said Arelis Gandarilla, YMCA director of community-based domestic and sexual violence programs.
In addition to the purple cruiser, the Lawrence Police Department also has a yellow cruiser dedicated to bullying prevention, blue for autism awareness and pink for breast cancer awareness.