LAWRENCE — A federal "whistleblower" lawsuit accusing the police chief and a top detective of retaliation and overtime abuse has been dismissed at the request of the officer who filed the suit, Mayor Daniel Rivera said.
"They came to us to dismiss it. We were ready to fight this frivolous lawsuit to the end," Rivera said Wednesday.
An attorney for police officer Kevin Schiavone, a 10-year department veteran, initially filed the suit in March, saying Schiavone was placed on desk duty and retaliated against after he complained about Detective Lt. Mark Ciccarelli leaving his loaded, duty handgun within a child’s reach in the detective’s division in August 2018.
Then in June, in an amended complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, Schiavone accused police Chief Roy Vasque and Ciccarelli of overtime and reimbursement abuse. A federal judge discarded those allegations from the suit in August.
Now, the lawsuit in it's entirely has been dismissed, with the parties paying their own legal costs and waiving all rights to appeal, according to federal court documents.
Court papers note the suit was "dismissed with prejudice," which means the action is final and the suit cannot be re-filed.
"The integrity of the chief and command staff has never been higher," Rivera said in response to questions about the lawsuit being dismissed.
Schiavone declined comment for this story and his attorney, Seldon Nason, could not be reached for comment.
Rivera said Schiavone remains employed with Lawrence Police Department and "there will be no retaliation."
"We expect him to work to full capacity like everyone else," Rivera said.
Per the dismissal of the lawsuit, the mayor said a confidentiality agreement was signed between the city and Schiavone.
But, he said, "Now that the matter is settled ... the frivolous nature of this lawsuit is obvious."
Rivera said he never believed any of the accusations, including overtime and reimbursement abuse.
"I think the chief is running a tight ship," Rivera said.
It's unclear how much the city spent defending itself after the lawsuit was filed. Rivera said it "was not inexpensive" but did not have a dollar figure available on the legal costs incurred.
"We are going to fight frivolous lawsuits no matter where it might come from," he said.
The city had previously filed a rebuttal to Schiavone's suit, saying it contained "dubious allegations" of overtime abuse and other "elaborate and false" claims involving Vasque and Ciccarelli.
Vasque became chief in January 2018.
Schiavone said he reported improper and illegal department activities to an agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February 2018, after which his relationships with Vasque and Ciccarelli “continued to deteriorate,” according to the lawsuit.
Schiavone asked for legal support from his union, the Lawrence police patrolmen's union, but was denied, according to the suit.
The Lawrence Superior Officer's Association threw its "full support" behind Ciccarelli after The Eagle-Tribune first reported the lawsuit July 2.
The Superior Officer's Union represents captains, lieutenants and sergeants in the Police Department.
