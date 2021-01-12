Lawrence police add second canine unit

LAWRENCE — City police now have a second trained canine unit on the force.
Officer Andres Calderon is the new handler of K-9 Baker, a Belgian Malinois who has been specially trained to work amongst the Police Department, said Chief Roy Vasque.
Calderon and Baker, born on Feb. 28, 2019, both graduated from the Boston Police K-9 Academy on Dec. 24.
The K-9 academy runs for 14 weeks, police said.
Calderon is a 1999 graduate of Greater Lawrence Technical School who joined the Lawrence Police Department in November 2019.
He is the second current canine unit in the department, joining K-9 Magnus, also a Belgian Malinois, who is handled by Officer Carlos Aguirre.
During the recent training at the Boston academy, Calderon and Baker learned several techniques and strategies to use on patrol.
"Upon completion of the 500-hour course, the pair successfully received certifications in: obedience, building searches, evidence recovery, area searches, agility, criminal apprehension, handler protection and tracking," according to information on the training released by police.
The duo is expected to continue their training and certification so they can assist in investigations, Vasque said.
He said they are are eager to serve the residents of Lawrence and help with proactive anti-crime initiatives.
The Police Department received a second grant of $25,000 from the Stanton Foundation to train Calderon and Baker.
The Stanton Foundation, created by Dr. Frank Stanton, covers the start-up costs associated with acquiring and training dogs in order to establish K9 units in departments without one.
The foundation focuses primarily on three areas in which Stanton was unable to complete his philanthropic plans within his lifetime which includes "advancing canine welfare," according to the foundation's website.
Vasque also thanked Troy Casey, a trainer with Boston police, the training staff at Boston Police K-9 Academy for "their hard work and dedication" training the duo.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.