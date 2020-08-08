Lawrence police arrest 9, seize 6 guns

LAWRENCE — Lawrence police arrested nine people and confiscated six illegal firearms near 671 Essex St. just after 6 p.m. Friday, Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a statement.
Three people, including one 16-year-old, were found to be carrying weapons. Six other people with them, including three 17-year-olds, were arrested for trespassing at Merrimack Courts, a public housing complex, where “No trespassing” signs are posted, Cuddy said.
When asked what prompted the arrests, Cuddy said, “It’s an ongoing investigation.”
The arrests were made by Lawrence Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, which consists of the Gang Unit and Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, along with the Lawrence Police Patrol Division and the officer assigned to the Lawrence Housing Authority, Cuddy said.
Giovane Fernandez, 18, of 9 Bernard Ave. faces charges of possession of a firearm, breaking and entering and trespassing.
Justin Colon, 20, of 15 Sargent Ave. is facing charges of carrying a dangerous weapon — brass knuckles — and trespassing.
The 16-year-old, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, will be charged with possession of a firearm, breaking and entering, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Ann Louis Rigual Irizarry, 19, of 246 Jackson St., Aramis Gonzalez, 19, of 79 Cross St., Joel Mendez Mario Taveras, 18, of 107 Summer St. and three 17-year-old boys will all face trespassing charges.