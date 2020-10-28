LAWRENCE — A local man has been charged with arson, and other crimes, after police say he set a small fire this weekend on Andover Street.
Carlos Martinez, 43, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering to commit a felony and larceny of property valued under $250, according to the state fire marshal's office.
Martinez is charged in connection with a small fire that occurred early Saturday morning at an occupied building at 358-360 Andover St.
The fire was quickly extinguished by Lawrence firefighters.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear on eagletribune.com and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.