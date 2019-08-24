Lawrence police arrest 3 teens with firearms

LAWRENCE — Three likely gang members were arrested Friday night and charged with illegal possession of firearms, police said.
Two loaded handguns were confiscated from the youths. The action of the Gang Unit may have prevented a shooting — or even a gun fight, police Chief Roy Vasque said.
The defendants, two of whom are 17, one 16, were being held pending their arraignment in Lawrence Juvenile Court, Vasque said.
Detective Jesse Fabian was patrolling Broadway at around 8 p.m. when he saw three teenagers, each clad in a hooded sweatshirt, walking toward Florence Street, according to the report he filed. Fabian wrote it seemed odd that the youths were wearing “hoodies” when the temperature was in the high 70s.
Fabian also knew one of the youths was a member of the Gangster Disciples gang and they were walking toward Florence Street, an area that another gang, the Trinitarios, frequents, he wrote in his report. The Gangster Disciples and the Trinitarios have been feuding for the last couple of months, according to Fabian.
The detective also noticed the youths kept grabbing at their waist bands — as if they were handling firearms. When he got out of his unmarked car and told them to stop, they walked away in different directions, he wrote.
Fabian captured one of the youths with assistance from two patrol officers, according to his report. The other two headed for a house on Albion Court, where police found them hiding in a closet.
Officers found a Smith and Wesson .40 handgun in a bin in the closet. They located a .357 Magnum pistol underneath a vehicle near the route one of the youths took while he was fleeing Fabian.
One of the youths had an outstanding warrant from the state Department of Youth Services and was turned over to that agency. The other two were held at a facility in Peabody.
Vasque said the arrest of the three defendants resulted from a well-coordinated effort by the Gang Unit and the Patrol Division. He also said police hope the arrests will “make them (gang members) think twice about carrying firearms.”