LAWRENCE — A police captain and the city are being sued for use of excessive force following the March 10 arrest of a man living in a Merrimack Street apartment where a noise complaint was reported.
Filed on behalf of resident Sodiq Folarin Amusat, the suit alleges “unreasonable and excessive use of the force” by Lawrence Police Capt. Michael Mangan, according to a copy of the civil rights complaint filed in federal court.
City Councilor Ana Levy, in a television news report, said she saw video of the incident which she described as “inhumane.”
“This is unacceptable. Completely unacceptable,” Levy in the news report, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday.
The lawsuit says Amusat, a 29-year-old black man, was arrested March 10 by Lawrence police after a complaint about the volume of music in his apartment.
During the booking process at the police station, Mangan, who is white, “suddenly and without warning, viciously ‘clotheslined’ Mr. Amusat,” according to the lawsuit.
Mangan “violently struck Mr. Amusat in the neck using his right arm to (forcibly) driving Mr. Amusat’s head backward (i.e. ‘clothesline’ maneuver) toward the metal door behind him.
“Mangan’s unprovoked attack drove Mr. Amusat’s head into a metal door and onto the concrete floor. Mr. Amusat was then needlessly tackled, forcibly pressed onto the ground and handcuffed. The entire incident is captured on a surveillance video recording,” according to the lawsuit.
Amusat suffered physical injuries, including a knee injury, and “also suffered physical pain, humiliation, embarrassment, and mental and emotional damage because of this incident,” according to the lawsuit, filed by Attorney Matthew Koes of Framingham.
The city is accused of allowing “its police department to develop a policy or custom that results in a failure to properly supervise, investigate, and discipline its officers. Such policies and customs emboldened Mangan to violate Mr. Amusat’s constitutional rights,” according to the lawsuit.
Mangan has been on paid administrative leave from the department since the details for the alleged incident became public in the spring.
Foes, in the suit, wrote the city allowed Mangan to continue working for nearly two months after the incident with Amusat.
“Mangan being placed on paid administrative leave took place only after information of the incident began to enter the public domain,” he wrote.
The lawsuit also noted Mangan was the president of the Lawrence Superior Officers’ Association.
“The irregularities in the reporting and use of force indicates that efforts were made to cover up Mangan’s violent assault of Mr. Amusat likely because Mangan was a long-serving, high-ranking officer who also served as president of the superior officers’ union in the police department,” according to court papers.
After Mangan was placed on paid administrative leave, an outside agency, APD Management LLC, was asked to investigate the allegations against him.
Following the investigation, APD referred the matter to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office for possible further investigation, according to city records.
The lawsuit seeks damages as well as attorney’s fees.
Mangan could not be reached for comment.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.