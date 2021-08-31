Lawrence police captain named Methuen chief

METHUEN — Meet the city’s new police chief: Scott McNamara.
McNamara was appointed by Mayor Neil Perry Tuesday after what Perry called a “highly competitive selection process” and three rounds of interviews in front of a community panel and the City Council. McNamara was chosen for the job over Salem, New Hampshire, Deputy Police Chief Shane Smith.
“This was an extremely difficult decision as both candidates did a fantastic job in all three of their interviews as well as with questions from the City Council,” Perry said in a statement Tuesday. “I knew both men had the capacity to do the job, but in McNamara I saw a poise and calm leadership capacity that can continue the progress we have made with the Methuen Police Department in this community. This decision was not made lightly, and I look forward to partnering with Chief McNamara to continue working on 21st century policing in Methuen."
McNamara comes to Methuen from the Lawrence Police Department, where he serves as captain of the department’s bureau of professional standards. He has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.
“I am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to lead the men and women of the Methuen Police Department as their next chief,” McNamara said. “I recognize this is an important moment in time for the city of Methuen, a time to put the past behind us and focus our collective efforts on the promise of the future.”
The Methuen Police Department is currently in the midst of putting into place action plans that remedy some of the 23 findings from an outside January 2021 performance audit. The department is also working toward accreditation, which will codify agency policies and develop a set of best practices.
Using interviews with 32 individuals who work with and for the city of Methuen as well as the Police Department — including then-Chief Joseph Solomon — the auditors, CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, examined things like organizational structure, workplace culture, professional standards and policies and procedures, among others.
Among the key findings were that the department lacked formal procedures to review policies on a regular basis. In addition, it found there was a lack of trust in the method by which officers were promoted while specialist positions were not warranted. Finally the report found there was a lack of diversity within the department.
In his statement after his appointment, McNamara said he looks forward to winning over the trust of not only residents, but members of the department he now leads.
“I’m honored to have won the confidence of Mayor Perry, but I also understand the real challenge lies ahead,” McNamara said. “That challenge is earning the confidence of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department and the citizens of Methuen as a whole. I intend to do just that.”
McNamara said there are several ways he measures success in law enforcement, illustrating them when he spoke with City Council members earlier this month.
“When I look at long-term success, the objective ones are easy: Are your crime rates down? Is it safer to live in Methuen than it was just a few years ago? How close are we to achieving our diversity goals? Have you achieved accreditation?” McNamara said. “Then, the subjective measures: Are we viewed as a trusted member of the community? It's not just about crime reduction or the absence of crime. What does that matter to a citizen if your rights were trampled on to achieve that end?”
He added that "procedural justice speaks to the concept that people care more about the fairness of the process than they do the actual outcome. We have to be mindful that we're giving people a voice and operating with transparency. If we're doing those things, and crime is going down, then we're in a good place.”
McNamara has already won the praise of Acting Chief Randy Haggar, who has been overseeing the department while a permanent chief selection was made.
“Scott is a consummate professional who has demonstrated positive leadership in the City of Lawrence, earning the respect of both his colleagues as well as the community,” Haggar said. "I truly wish him the utmost success as he leads our department into its next chapter. I hope that he finds his journey with our organization as rewarding and fulfilling as I have found it to be.”
McNamara’s appointment will be on the City Council agenda for the Sept. 7 meeting, at which time the Council must vote to approve his appointment, per the city charter.
McNamara replaces Solomon, who retired in January after being placed on paid administrative leave following the department audit and a scathing report from the state Inspector General's office. Both reports accused Solomon and some of his superior officers, including Capt. Greg Gallant, of wrongdoing. Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave.