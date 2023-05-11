LAWRENCE — A veteran city police officer was placed on paid leave pending an investigation.
City officials were tight-lipped regarding action taken against Capt. Michael Mangan.
A spokesperson for Mayor Brian DePena issued a one-line statement saying Mangan "is on paid administrative leave as of May 8, 2023, pending an investigation into recent on-duty conduct."
The investigation follows Mangan's involvement in a March 10 incident when officers were called to a Merrimack Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
A public records by The Eagle-Tribune request for booking room video and other reports associated with the incident was denied by the city, with a spokesperson saying it was an open investigation.
Mangan did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
He was president of the superior officers' union in the Police Department but recently resigned.
Sgt. Michael Simard, the incoming superior officers' union president, described Mangan as a "long serving and highly respected member of the Lawrence Police Department."
Simard added that he believes Mangan is "dedicated to the safety and security of the citizens of Lawrence."
He said the superior officers' union "welcomes a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the matter and we as a police union support Capt. Mangan."
