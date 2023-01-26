LAWRENCE — Police Chief Roy Vasque was placed on leave and is a focus of an ongoing investigation by an outside firm hired by the city, a spokesperson for Mayor Brian DePena confirmed Wednesday.
Alfred Donovan, a retired Massachusetts Police Chief who runs APD Management Inc., was hired by the city to conduct an independent investigation into numerous Lawrence police officers previously placed on administrative leave.
Octavien Spanner, senior advisor to Mayor Brian DePena, said Vasque is “part of the ongoing investigation” by Donovan. However, Spanner said he and other City Hall staffers have been told not to make any further comment.
“The city will not be making any further statements regarding this matter at this time,” according to a press release issued by DePena Wednesday afternoon.
City Council President Marc Laplante also said he could not comment “on an active investigation.” However, he said he does “know that Roy Vasque is an accomplished, battle tested and highly respected police chief.”
Members of the Lawrence Police Department learned Vasque had been placed on “paid administrative leave” in an email sent around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by Gina LaGreca, personnel director.
The subject line of the email is “confidential personnel information.”
Effective immediately, DePena appointed Capt. Michael McCarthy as acting deputy police chief “to serve as head of the department,” according to the email.
Vasque could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
The presidents of the Lawrence police patrolmen’s and superior officer’s union declined comment Wednesday and referred any questions about Vasque to DePena.
The action against Vasque, who is president of the Major City Police Chiefs of Massachusetts, comes two months after the Lawrence Superior Officers Association took a vote of “no confidence” against the chief.
The union accused Vasque of fostering “an atmosphere of hostility, retaliation and intimidating behavior” and establishing a “pattern and practice of inequitable treatment of department personnel.”
Vasque, at the time, fired back, however, saying the union vote smacked of a vendetta against him personally and failed to acknowledge advances he’s made in the department in the past five years as chief including crime reduction, better equipment and increased community engagement.
Donovan’s agency was also asked to conduct independent investigations into incidents involving Det. Paul MacMillan, Capt. Maurice Aguiler, Detective Shaun McLellan and Capt. Fabian Guerrero. The four officers were placed on administrative leave at varying times for different reasons since last summer.
The outcomes of Donovan’s investigations have not been publicly revealed. It’s also unclear how much the city is paying Donovan to conduct the investigations.
