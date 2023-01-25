LAWRENCE — Police Chief Roy Vasque has been placed on leave by Mayor Brian DePena.
Vasque was placed on "paid administrative leave," according to an email sent to members of the Lawrence Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by Gina LaGreca, personnel director.
The subject line of the email is "confidential personnel information."
Effective immediately, DePena appointed Capt. Michael McCarthy as acting deputy police chief "to serve as head of the department," according to the email.
The police department does not have a budgeted deputy police chief position.
The position was eliminated in the department roughly a decade ago.
Vasque, LaGreca and a spokesperson for DePena could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
