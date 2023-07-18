LAWRENCE — Former Police Chief Roy Vasque reached a settlement with a $784,486 payout from the city after an outside investigator looked into seven allegations leveled against him.
While Alfred Donovan, a retired Massachusetts police chief who runs APD Management Inc. said the allegations against Vasque were “sustained,” the city agreed to pay Vasque the lump sum-payment and announced his retirement.
The settlement includes $486,902 in severance pay, as well as accumulated sick leave buy-back ($163,861), vacation pay ($123,130), personal time ($2,809) and compensatory time ($7,783). The payment will come from the Police Department’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which kicked in July 1, according to city records.
Mayor Brian DePena also provided Vasque with a letter stating he was not taking any action against him, per the settlement.
“After reviewing each of the investigative reports prepared by APD Management concerning your conduct, I will be taking NO action on these matters, and I consider them closed,” DePena wrote in a letter obtained by The Eagle-Tribune.
Vasque also agreed he will not sue the city, per the settlement.
DePena announced Vasque’s “early retirement” in a public statement issued on the July 4 holiday.
He placed Vasque on paid leave in January while he was the focus, in part, of the APD investigation.
Vasque, a 31-year Lawrence police veteran, was paid approximately $100,000 while on paid leave, according to city records. He had a contract as police chief with the city until May 2026.
Donovan said he was directed by DePena to conduct an investigation “into allegations that (Vasque) has allegedly failed to lead the Lawrence Police Department in a manner worthy of the position of Chief of Police,” according to the APD Management reports which were obtained by The Eagle-Tribune through a public records request. Some 300 pages of public documents were turned over to the newspaper late Monday afternoon.
The allegations against Vasque included “fostering an atmosphere of hostility, inequitable treatment, lack of leadership and poor policy decisions.”
These issues were raised by the Lawrence Police Superior Officers Association in a press release dated Nov. 21, 2022, which followed the union’s vote of “no confidence” in Vasque, Donovan wrote.
Designating the allegation as “sustained” means the issue “has been investigated and the facts show that the allegation is true and the action taken was not consistent with Department policy,” Donovan wrote in the report.
Vasque also issued written rebuttals to Donovan’s conclusions, noting the investigations are rooted in repeated, unfounded complaints by Capt. Michael Mangan, who was the union president.
Mangan is currently on paid administrative leave due to a separate, use-of-force complaint which Donovan also investigated and has referred to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office for possible further investigation, according to the records.
“His own job performance and credibility should be seriously questioned,” Vasque wrote, adding Mangan “found his ally” in APD Management.
The allegations against Vasque that APD Management probed and listed as “sustained” were:
That Vasque failed to supervise the department’s Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit properly and failed to return equipment and property used by the division, including an apartment owned by the Lawrence Housing Authority.
That Vasque failed to secure drug evidence stored at the LHA apartment after the drug unit moved its base of operations out of the apartment sometime after 2010.
That Vasque failed to conduct a proper inquiry and/or investigation into drugs discovered in a safe in the apartment and why they remained unaccounted for over 10 years.
That Vasque, while an LPD captain overseeing the drug unit, failed between 2010 and 2012 to notify officials detectives the apartment was no longer being used.
That Vasque “used intimidation and fear tactics to lead, and to discourage police officers from reporting or speaking out against abuses and violations he committed while serving the Lawrence Police Department.”
An allegation of Vasque being involved in “several off-duty motor vehicle accidents which involved improper conduct, and which were concealed and not properly investigated” were “not sustained,” Donovan wrote.
Some portions of Donovan’s reports were redacted with notes attached indicating a “finding was deferred pending outcome of third-party investigation.”
In his rebuttals to Donovan’s finding, Vasque wrote, “Clearly this report is a poor attempt to slander and defame me in the hopes of getting the administration to act. The report is flawed, devoid of facts and evidence is purposely one sided, follows no national investigative standard and relies on one person with an obvious vendetta against me.”
Bills from APD Management to the city totaling $33,048 were also included in the public request by The Eagle-Tribune.
Vasque confirmed his retirement effective June 30 after reaching the settlement with the city.
He declined comment for this story.
After Vasque was placed on administrative leave in January, Capt. Michael McCarthy was named acting deputy chief.
McCarthy remains in command.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.