BOSTON — The state is issuing Lawrence nearly a quarter of a million dollars to outfit police officers with body worn cameras.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that nearly $2.5 million in grant funding is being distributed to increase the number of law enforcement officers outfitted across the commonwealth with a body-worn camera.
This year’s awards mark the second year that state grant funding has been made available for body-worn camera programs.
A grant award of $249,890 is available for the Lawrence Police Department, according to a statement.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said he wants to have officers wear body cameras. However, he said he is unsure when the program will actually get off the ground here.
The two police unions -- The patrolmen's and superior officers' -- have not agreed to adopting such a program at this time, he said.
"I've been advocating for it. I think it's the right thing to do," Vasque said.
