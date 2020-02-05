LAWRENCE — William Green has appealed the Civil Service Commission's decision to uphold his firing as a Lawrence police officer to Superior Court.
Green argues in his suit that then-Chief James Fitzpatrick illegally placed him on "punishment duty." He claims Fitzpatrick, who voluntarily left the chief position and returned to his former rank of captain, denied putting him on punishment duty.
He also claims Fitzpatrick arrested him after he, Green, spoke out against the Lawrence Police Department for racial discrimination. The former officer states he served 547 days of punishment duty and was never told why.
He also disputed the allegation that he intimidated a superior officer. Green was fired by Mayor Daniel Rivera in 2017. The reasons given were:
Green, 44, was hired as a police officer in 2005. The Civil Service Commission issued its decision in December.