Lawrence police officer's firing stands 

LAWRENCE — The state's Civil Service Commission has upheld the firing of former Lawrence police officer William Green, who was terminated in 2017 for failing to show up for work, abandoning a security detail, insubordination, conduct unbecoming an officer and more.
Green, who was hired in 2005, argued his termination was the "result of political bias against him" and admitted he was "outspoken" having criticized the Police Department at local government meetings and ran for mayor against Mayor Daniel Rivera, according to the commission's decision.
"While we enjoy free speech, our public statements have consequences. That said, I find no evidence of bias here. Rather, unfortunately (Green) has provided the (city) with multiple reasons to provide just cause for discipline," wrote Cynthia Ittleman, commissioner, in the decision issued on Dec. 19.
Green, 44, this fall ran unsuccessfully for District C City Councilor, losing to incumbent Kendrys Vasquez. At the time, Green told the Eagle-Tribune he was working as a van driver for disabled people.
The state's Civil Service Commission hears and decides appeals of public employees under the protection of civil service laws by ensuring that employment decisions are based on the relative ability, knowledge and skills of the public employee, and to ensure that all individuals receive fair and impartial treatment, according to information posted on the commission's website.
On April 22, 2017, Green filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission over his firing a month prior. A conference and hearing on his appeal were later held on July 10, 2017, according to the documents.
According to the decision, Green was specifically fired for:
- Arriving late and failing to wear a proper uniform for a detail on Nov. 2, 2016 and expressing anger when told to write a memo explaining his tardiness. Then, leaving the detail 20 minutes later after he was told to wait for a replacement.
- Being absent without leave from the LPD on eight days in 2016.
- Intimidating a witness and being insubordinate to a superior officer.
- Lying to the police chief and telling a superior officer he "may become 'collateral damage'" regarding the investigation into him.
The decision also includes prior discipline against Green which included a one day suspension for being absent without leave and insubordination for using sick leave when he did not have any time available, a 90-day suspension for "misappropriating" city funds from outside club details that paid officers in cash, a two-day suspension for "leaving an arrested prisoner unguarded and allowing him to escape," a reprimand for failing to provide police reports in a timely manner and a two-day suspension "for putting LPD internal personnel matters on social media."
The commission, in a decision issued last week, said city officials "established by a preponderance of the evidence that it had just cause to discipline" Green for violation of LPD rules.
Green could not be reached for comment for this story.
The decision indicated he has 30 days to appeal the commission's findings to superior court.
Police Chief Roy Vasque and Rivera declined comment for this story.
