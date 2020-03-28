LAWRENCE — A police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release and Police Chief Roy Vasque.
Apparently the officer returned from a trip to the West Coast on March 18. He worked for a day and a half before he started feeling ill, according to a statement issued by police spokesman Thomas Cuddy.
"He was sent home and tested for the virus," according to the release. "He received notification on Friday, March 27, that the test results were positive."
Cuddy said the officer has been out of work for nine days and will remain in quarantine for another week.
Vasque said the officer was "fine."
Cuddy said nobody else in the department is showing symptoms of the disease although he didn't know if anyone had been tested.
He also said he didn't know how many civilians the officer came into contact with before he started showing symptoms.
"We're not sure how many people he came in contact with," Cuddy said.
Mayor Daniel Rivera had no comment.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said no firefighters have shown any symptoms of the disease nor has anyone been tested.