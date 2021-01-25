Lawrence police photo winner in national contest

LAWRENCE — Designed to promote good will and conversations with residents, the Police Department's ice cream truck has been recognized at the national level.
The department has been notified that a picture of its refurbished ice cream truck was one of 12 winners in the Community Policing in Action photo contest.
The contest is held annually by the federal Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Lawrence police submitted a photo of an officer speaking with a woman and two children in front of the department's truck, which provides free ice cream to residents.
With ice cream donated by local merchants, officers bring the truck into neighborhoods. In the summer of 2020, during the pandemic, officers used the truck as "a safe and COVID compliant" way to reach out to residents, according to the Police Department.
"This has been a great tool for building rapport with city residents and is a popular part of our community policing program," Lawrence police wrote in their entry into the photo contest.
Earlier this month, police Chief Roy Vasque was notified that Lawrence's photo was among the winning entries.
The photos will be showcased on the Community Oriented Policing Services Twitter and Facebook pages during 2021 and also featured in newsletters. The photo will also be archived and possibly used in other Department of Justice communications, according to the contest notification letter.
This is the second time in the past six months that the Lawrence department's community policing efforts have been recognized.
In September, the department earned a first-place Community Policing Award for its outstanding efforts engaging with residents with the ice cream truck and other programs. The New England Association of Chiefs of Police gave the award — designed for cities with more than 50,000 residents.
The honor goes to a department that embraces the community on a regular basis, forging partnerships with civic organizations along the way, officials said.
Community policing endeavors in Lawrence include a Citizens Police Academy for adults and a Junior Police Academy for high school students. Other initiatives include an open gym basketball program, neighborhood and business liaisons, foot and mountain bike patrols, and coffee-with-a-cop events.
