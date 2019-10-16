LAWRENCE — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Santander Bank branch on Wednesday morning.
The robbery occurred at the 9:06 a.m. at the 406 S. Union St. location, according to police.
The man passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said.
He was not armed with a weapon but he was using a cane, police said.
The man is described as light-skinned, Hispanic male who weighed 160 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to Lawrence police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.
