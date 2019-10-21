Lawrence police seize gun from 17-year-old 

LAWRENCE — Police said they seized a defaced, .40 caliber handgun from a 17-year-old gang member who was hanging out in the Essex Street housing projects early Sunday afternoon.
The male teen, from Methuen, was not identified because of his age.
He was arrested amid a wave of youth gun violence in the Merrimack Valley.
In addition to recent shootings in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill, police said they've seen teens carrying firearms for adult gang members because if caught they face more lenient penalties in the juvenile justice system.
On Sunday, the teen was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm, a black Smith & Wesson MP 40 Shield, carrying a firearm without an FID card and defacing a firearm, according to report by officer Alexander Ovalles.
Police say the male is part of a gang "that tend to hang out" in the housing complex, located in the 700 block of Essex Street. The youth had been previously warned he should not be there unless he was visiting someone who lived there, police said.
"The department has received several calls for services from residents for assistance regarding suspicious persons, disturbances, and fights where (the teen) was present on several different occasions," according to Ovalles' report.
Officers conducting "extra checks" in the area at 12:30 p.m. said the teen was spotted and appeared to be concealing a weapon.
When police asked him why he was there, the teen said he was visiting a friend. However, he could not say who the friend was, according to the report.
Based on his behavior, officers asked if they could "pat him down" as a safety precaution.
"Yeah. That's fine bro," the youth replied, according to Ovalles' report.
But an officer patted him down, approaching his waist band, the teen got upset, police said.
When his coat was lifted, the officers found the loaded handgun, according to police. The serial number was also partially defaced, according to the report.
Ovalles noted the male "is 17 years old and unable to legally obtain a valid license to carry a firearm."
The teen's grandmother was notified of his arrest but she was out of the country. He was released to the custody of workers from the Department of Children and Families and scheduled for arraignment in juvenile court, which is closed to the public and press, on Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Roy Vasque described the arrest was "outstanding work by a young officer."
"And every gun off the street has a huge impact on keeping our community safe," Vasque said.
The gun charges also coincide with the announcement of a $250,000 state grant that will support combatting gang violence.
According to state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, some $150,000 of the grant is earmarked for a pilot program "to stem a recent increase in juvenile gang violence."
The remaining $100,000 will be used for ongoing programs through the Merrimack Valley Public Safety Youth Center, said Moran, who announced the grant in conjunction with state Rep. Christine Minicucci, D-North Andover, and state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence.
"Juvenile gang violence is an issue that requires a comprehensive approach to solving. Reaching these young people at an early age before they are lured into criminal behavior is so important, and from my conversations with folks across our city it was clear that state funding needed to be part of that approach," said Moran, in a statement.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.