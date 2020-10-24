LAWRENCE — A handgun, marijuana, edibles and more than $15,000 cash were seized by Lawrence police in investigations late this week.
Early Friday morning, a 9 mm handgun with six bullets in the magazine was seized by police after a report of shots fired on Bellevue Street.
Police got a call at 5:14 a.m. about gunfire in the area with two vehicles involved.
A vehicle carrying six people was pulled over. For safety reasons, officers asked each person to step out of the car, police said.
As officers went to search one man who was sitting in the third row, he immediately fled. Numerous officers chased him as he jumped a fence and ran southbound on Milton Street, police said.
As the man, later identified as Rodi Soto, 24, of 314 Fuller St., Dorchester, ran into an alleyway Officer Francis Nova caught up with him, police said.
The handgun was found sticking out of Soto's pants, police said.
Soto was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, six counts of unlicensed possession of ammunition and defacing a serial number on a firearm, police said.
On Thursday evening, detectives assigned to the city's gang unit seized drugs and cash and arrested four people after an afternoon investigation.
The detectives said they spotted a brown Honda Accord with tinted windows. The windows, police said, were so dark they could not tell if anyone was in the car.
The driver, Kelvin Burgos, 24, of 125 Cross St., Lawrence, had revoked insurance, police said.
After police asked Burgos for his license, he started reaching for something in the driver's side door. Police ordered Burgos and his three passengers out of the car.
The detectives then spotted in the car what they believed to be four boxes of marijuana. Police also seized a variety of edible marijuana and $15,087 cash from the car.
Burgos was arrested and charged with illegal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstructed windows, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
Damien Urena, 18, of 125 Cross St., Lawrence, Denzel Martinez, 18, of 204 Park St., Lawrence, and Dangelo Burgos, 18, of 41 Atkinson St., Lawrence were all arrested and charged with illegal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
All four men are believed to be active and known gang members, police said.
