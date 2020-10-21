Lawrence promotes first Latino police captain

LAWRENCE — Three cheers for Capt. Maurice Aguiler, a 22-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department who was promoted earlier this month during a small ceremony at Lawrence City Hall from his previous rank as lieutenant.
With his swearing in, Aguiler becomes the department's first Latino captain in its history, according to Mayor Daniel Rivera.
Rivera said he could not be more proud to work alongside police Chief Roy Vasque to create a force that more closely represents the residents the department serves.
“Our commitment since day one has been to bring the police closer to the community and the diversity of the department is one of our key strategies, and when we say diversity we mean diversity from patrol all the way up to the command staff," Rivera explained in a statement announcing the promotions of both Aguiler and Ariel Montas, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.
"We are proud of the work of these two highly qualified police officers who both scored higher on their respective promotional exams and assessments than any other officer," Rivera said. "We celebrate their dedication and wish them well in their new leadership positions.”
For the first time in Lawrence's history, the Police Department is a majority minority department.
In addition to overseeing the department's bureau of special Investigations and community policing divisions, Aguiler is working closely with Vasque to implement the body camera program and assist with the construction of the new police station.
"I've worked very hard my entire life to be able to represent the best part of my community," Aguiler said of his promotion.
"I'm first-generation American. I was the first to serve in the military, to go to college and the first in many respects," he added. "It means a lot to me. I have a lot of kids who ask what it's like to be a cop, and I tell them that there's nothing special about me. It gives me some credibility with them when I've accomplished the things I've accomplished."
After graduating from Lawrence High School, Aguiler served in the United States Air Force. He is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
In addition to holding a degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell, he has his juris doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law.
Aguiler also graduated from the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Program and earned the top score on both the written promotional exam, as well as the assessment center evaluation that he took prior to receiving his promotion, according to the mayor's office.