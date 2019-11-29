LAWRENCE — As the saying goes, "A rising tide lifts all boats."
Even when that boat is Lawrence.
As the real estate market in New England continues to explode, so too does the value of properties in Lawrence.
In fact, after a five-year revaluation of all taxable property in the city, the total value of Lawrence's commercial, industrial and residential properties went up a whopping 15%, from about $4.1 billion last fiscal year to about $4.8 billion this year.
The average single-family home went up in value nearly 10 percent — from $240,300 in 2019 to $264,900 in 2020.
According to a report from City Assessor Alexcy Vega, "the sales prices of residential homes reached an all-time high in calendar 2018."
Commercial and industrial property values also went up — by 14% and 10% respectively.
The biggest increase of all, however, came in the category of personal property. According to Vega's report to the City Council in advance of Tuesday night's vote on the tax rate, the value of personal property in Lawrence rose 46%.
Much of that came in the form of new gas lines and other work done by Columbia Gas. The personal property tax value went from $195 million in fiscal year 2019 to an estimated $285 million in fiscal year 2020. Fiscal years start in July, so FY 2019 ended July 30, 2019 while FY 2020 started on July 1, 2019 and ends next June 30.
Another sign of a burgeoning economy, which is also taxable, is a category called "new growth." These are all the additions, new condominiums, apartments and business expansions throughout the city. The estimate for fiscal year 2020 is that new growth will top out at over $173 million in value, which will bring in an estimated $4.3 million in new revenues. That is a sizable increase from last year's new growth value, which was just $1.7 million.
"The real estate market is incredibly hot, so property values are up significantly higher," said District F Councilor Marc Laplante, who is chairman of the council's Budget and Finance Committee. "A bit more surprising is the amount of additional revenue the city will be receiving because of Columbia Gas."
As the numbers grow, so too do the city's reserves and excess levy capacity.
According to city officials the surplus, also known as free cash, is estimated at around $10 million. The excess levy capacity, which is the amount of property taxes the city could raise vs. the amount it actually does raise is currently at plus $6.1 million.
On Tuesday night, the City Council is scheduled to vote to set the tax rate for all properties in Lawrence. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Traditionally, said Laplante, the council votes to keep taxes on residential properties lower, which tends to increase taxes on commercial and industrial properties.
Given the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster and the cost to business owners in lost revenues as a result of being closed for four months, the council may or may not go easy on them this year, shifting more of the tax burden back onto homeowners.
Laplante, whose district includes South Lawrence where the gas disasters struck the hardest, said he wasn't sure how he'd vote on Tuesday, saying, "at this point, I'm still reviewing it."
District D Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez said he wasn't sure how he was going to vote either, while noting: "Everything is going up like crazy in terms of property value."
Vega was unavailable Friday as City Hall was closed for the day. Several other councilors called could not be reached for comment.
Based on figures supplied to the council, Vega noted that the tax bill for average-priced single-family values could go up by as little as $5 a year, or as much as $56 a year, while the average commercial property tax could go up by as little as $267 or as much as $615 a year.
According to Vega's figures, the average single-family tax bill would go up from $3,827 last year to $3,292 in 2020 if the same tax factor is used, which shifts more of the burden of taxes onto commercial/industrial property owners.
In that case, the tax rate itself would go down from $13.68 per $1,000 of assessed value last year to $12.43 per $1,000 of assessed value this year for single-family homes.
Laplante points out that the tax bill itself is based on the tax rate, and oftentimes there is an inverse relationship between property values and property rates.
"The value of homes are going up while the rate is going down," he said. "But just because the rate goes down, doesn't mean taxes will go down."
He noted that no matter what, home- and business-owners in Lawrence are getting a "good bargain" in Lawrence.
"We have one of the lowest average property tax bills in the whole state," he said. "For the services the city provides, the amount we have to pay is relatively slight because we get an incredible amount of money in state aid."
He said city taxpayers only pay for about 66% of the overall budget, while the state pays for the rest.
"The state subsidizes much of what we are getting in the city," he said, noting that it's because the average income for families and individuals is among the lowest in the state.