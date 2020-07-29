Lawrence public pool closed due to COVID-19 

LAWRENCE — Amid this week's heat wave, a public swimming pool in South Lawrence, was closed on Tuesday due to an issue with COVID-19, according to state officials.
The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees the Higgins Memorial Pool, announced the closure "effective immediately, and until further notice," in a statement released by email Tuesday night.
The closure is "due to an individual at the facility coming into close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19," according the statement.
"Currently, DCR is in the process of having the facility deep cleaned and sanitized," DCR said.
The pool is located at 180 Crawford St. near the South Lawrence East School and had been open daily from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. with lifeguards on duty.
The gate to the parking lot at the pool was open Wednesday morning. However, the entrance to the pool itself was locked.
