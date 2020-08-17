LAWRENCE — Two public pools in the city are closed due to COVID-19 coronavirus exposure issues, according to state officials.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees both public swimming pools in Lawrence, said the Higgins Memorial Pool and the Geisler Memorial Pool are no longer open to the public "effective immediately and until further notice."
Both pools are closed "due to an individual at the facility coming into close contact with someone who had recently tested positive for COVID-19," according to the state agency. The facilities are both being deep cleaned and sanitized.
The Higgins Memorial Pool is located at 180 Crawford St. near the South Lawrence East School. The pool was closed due to COVID-19 in late July and had just re-opened late last week.
The Geisler Memorial Pool is located at 50 High St.
DCR gave not timetable for when the public pools could reopen.
