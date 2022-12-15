LAWRENCE — School Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced her resignation after four years leading the city's public schools, and six months after city councilors voted no confidence in her due to communication issues.
"It has been a privilege working in this vibrant community, helping our students thrive in the classroom and build a lifetime of opportunity," Paris said in a joint statement with the Lawrence Alliance for Education.
While Paris has been superintendent, the school department has been in receivership status with the state due to underperformance issues. Paris reported directly to the LAE Board.
Paris said leaves with "bittersweet emotions," thanking "students, parents, teachers, staff and everyone else invested in the success of the Lawrence Public Schools."
Her salary this year was $248,700. Paris' last day is Jan. 13. It's unclear if she has another job lined up.
Juan Rodriguez, former principal of Lawrence High School and the Arlington School, was immediately named interim superintendent. Rodriguez is the current Chief Partnership Officer for Lawrence Public Schools.
The search for a new superintendent is also expected to start immediately, officials said.
In June, city councilors took a vote of "no confidence” in Paris after she repeatedly rebuffed requests to come to their meetings. Councilors said they wanted to discuss issues of school safety, violence, gangs and more.
Around that time, Councilor Gregory Rosario called for Paris to step down. Hundreds of signatures also circulated on petitions.
Rosario described Paris' resignation as "great news for the city and our school department."
"And I would like to thank the superintendent for making this great decision," he said. "Now we need to make sure to hire somebody capable to bring order and safety to our school and connect better with our community for the best of our school system."
Kim Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers' Union, described Paris' exit as an "opportunity."
"The departure of Superintendent Cynthia Paris, and the launch of a search for her replacement, is an opportunity to correct an injustice imposed upon the hard-working families of Lawrence. After 11 years and three different superintendents it is clear that the time has come for the failed state takeover of the Lawrence Public Schools to end," Barry said in a statement.
Also, “State takeover has become an educational purgatory that robs Lawrence families of a democratic voice in their children's' education. For any superintendent search to truly attract the best possible candidates, receivership must end, and democracy must be restored."
Patricia Mariano, LAE chairperson, thanked Paris, noting her leadership "began with the gas explosions that rocked the Merrimack Valley in 2018 and continued through the worst years of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Paris, in a letter to the school community, said after she arrived four years ago "we immediately begin the process of strengthening systems and structures that made it possible to achieve our goals, including becoming a restorative justice district."
"In the face of the gas crisis, and later the pandemic, we committed to greater-than-ever-levels of both social-emotional and academic support for students, and doubled down on advancing student achievement, wellness and opportunity in meaningful ways, lasting ways," Paris wrote.
A bilingual, Latina mother of two, Paris previously worked in Boston public schools as a speech pathologist and principal for 17 years.
She was assistant superintendent in Newton before coming to Lawrence.
