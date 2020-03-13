LAWRENCE — In a letter to families Friday, Lawrence Public Schools' Superintendent Cynthia Paris said the district will close for two weeks, with an anticipated return date of Monday, March 30.
While schools are closed, grab and go meals are available for students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arlington complex, Parthum complex, Guilmette complex and the Lawrence High School campus, Paris said. Nursing and counseling staff are being made available to the school community during that same timeframe.
Lawrence General Hospital has established a COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409 that is staffed around the clock.
Families are encouraged to visit the school district's website at lawrence.k12.ma.us for updates.