LAWRENCE — The races for mayor, city council and school committee have all firmed up as the deadline to submit nomination papers has come and gone.
Thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls for the preliminary election on Sept. 21.
Last Tuesday, Aug. 3, was the final day to submit nomination papers with the required number of certified signatures.
Raul Diaz, who expressed interest in becoming mayor, did not submit his papers and was dropped from the race.
Incumbent Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Brian DePena, William Lantigua, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez and Doris Rodriguez are still vying for the corner office at 200 Common St.
Longtime District E City Councilor David Abdoo, a former mayoral candidate, also announced this summer he would not be seeking re-election — ending 20 years of service to the city.
Abdoo was initially a Planning Board member who later served four terms on the City Council representing South Lawrence neighborhoods. He was also one of 10 residents who ran for mayor in 2009 in the historic race to succeed Mayor Michael Sullivan. In November 2009, Abdoo lost to Lantigua.
Four are currently vying for the open District E city council seat.
Here's how the ballot has shaped up:
City Councilor at Large: Incumbents Any Levy, Pavel Payano and Celina Reyes, Frederick Diaz, Richard Russell, Kelvin Moreno-Garcia and Frank Bonet Rosado.
District A City Councilor: Incumbent Maria De La Cruz, and Richard Rodriguez. (Kemal Bozkurt did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District B City Councilor: Incumbent Estela Reyes. (John Luis Ortega did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District C City Councilor: Incumbent Jorge Gonzalez, and Gregory De Rosario. (Victor Hernandez did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District D City Councilor: Incumbent Jeovanny Rodriguez.
District E City Councilor: Guillermina Martines, Jose Madera Jr., Stephany Infante, and Jhovanny Martes Rosario. (Cristobal Ramos and Jason Hashem did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District F City Councilor: Incumbent Marc Laplante. (Rafael Geronimo Gonzalez and Ilbar Omar Urquiza did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District A School Committee: No candidates.
District B School Committee: No candidates. (Incumbent Enrique Matos did not return nomination paperwork with the necessary 50 signatures.)
District C School Committee: Lenin Roa.
District D School Committee: No candidates. (Neither Incumbent Joshua Alba nor candidate Orlando returned nomination papers with necessary 50 signatures.)
District E School Committee: Incumbent Patricia Mariano.
District F School Committee: Incumbent Jonathan Guzman.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Incumbents Leo Lamontagne and Zoila Disla, and Vivian Marmol and Olga Christine Tejada.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.