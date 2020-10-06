LAWRENCE — The city has been awarded $5.1 million in federal grant money to continue removing lead paint and related hazards from homes and buildings.
"Ridding our housing stock of the lead is key to ensuring the promise of public health, during this respiratory pandemic and beyond," said Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey who announced the grant award with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Lori Trahan.
"We know the threats that lead poisoning hold for our families and our children, and this funding will provide Lawrence with key resources to mediate and remove lead so that residents can breathe easier about the safety of their homes," Markey said.
Lawrence was awarded $4.4 million through a lead paint hazard reduction program and a $600,000 in "Healthy Homes" supplemental money.
Previously, through the lead program, nearly 1,000 units for low-income families were safely addressed. With this latest funding, the city will be able to tackle 430 additional units and provide environmental workforce training to 100 low-income individuals, according to information provided by Markey's office.
Lawrence has relied on federal funding for lead removal for decades. The funds fuel four full-time positions and more than 10 contractors "most of whom are small, minority-owned businesses who have partnered with the city on lead remediation and removal and housing rehabilitation projects. Certified home daycare providers serving children under the age of 6 who are low-income homeowners would also potentially see a loss of income," according to a letter, authored by Markey, Warren and Trahan, to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The delegation also noted, in the letter, that Lawrence would not want to lose the grant money as the city continues to rebuild from the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster, which caused explosions and more than 60 fires, killed a teen and injured 25 people.
"At a moment when the most vulnerable families in our community are struggling to make ends meet, the last thing they should have to worry about is suffering from the effects of lead poisoning," Trahan said.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera thanked the officials for again securing the funding.
"Making sure our residents feel safe at home is imperative when it comes to quality of life, especially during this time when staying home is so highly recommended and a key part of combatting coronavirus," Rivera said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.