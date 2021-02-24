Lawrence rectory fire was electrical, say city officials    

LAWRENCE -- The cause of Monday's fire in the rectory at Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church was electrical, according to city officials.
The 4-alarm fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 35 Essex St. One pastor inside the rectory at the time was able to escape safely but damage to the building was extensive, estimated at $1.5 million.
Investigators determined that the fire started in a void space in the first floor ceiling, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. The only heat source was an electrical cable.
The fire was jointly investigated by members of the Lawrence Fire Department, Lawrence Police detectives, and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez praised first responders, saying the damage could have been a lot worse.
"I would like to thank Fire Chief Brian Moriarty and the rest of the fire department," he said. "The church is still standing because of their quick and diligent efforts to control the fire and keep it from spreading. Houses of worship like the Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church are pillars of our community. Many greater Lawrence area residents have been hit hard by this fire and my heart goes out them.”
Moriarty said the “goal was to save the church and we were able to do that.”
Police Chief Roy Vasque also praised the fire department.
“I commend the hardworking men and women of the Lawrence Fire Department and the mutual aid departments for saving this beautiful and historic church,” he said.
State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said electrical fires often start in hidden areas inside walls, which is where the church fire started.
"It is important to know the signs of trouble,” he added, noting that firefighters can use thermal imaging technology to see excessive heat inside walls.
Fire officials recommend having a licensed electrician review home or business electrical systems every 10 years. Small upgrades and safety checks can prevent larger problems.