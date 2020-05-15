BOSTON – A Dominican national living in Lawrence is facing a federal charge of re-entering the country illegally, according to the Department of Justice.
Wilkin Jose Guerrero Villar, 40, was charged Thursday with illegal reentry after deportation.
Following his initial appearance in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Judith Dein, Guerrero Villar was held without bail pending a detention hearing set for May 20.
Guerrero Villar was encountered by an ICE official while in pretrial custody at the Middlesex House of Correction several years ago, investigators said. At that time, it was determined that Guerrero Villar was in the United States illegally, according to court papers. He was placed into removal proceedings and deported to the Dominican Republic on June 21, 2016, the papers said.
Sometime after his removal in 2016, Guerrero Villar illegally reentered the United States, according to authorities.
On May 5, Guerrero Villar was encountered by federal immigration agents in Haverhill and his fingerprints were taken, authorities said. Those prints were found to match the prints in his alien file and Guerrero Villar was then taken into custody, according to court records.
If convicted, Guerrero Villar faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000, according to the Department of Justice.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.