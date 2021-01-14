LAWRENCE — Two Lawrence residents pleaded their case before a Superior Court judge Thursday, accusing the City Council of denying the rights of voters when it approved a home rule petition bypassing a special election to determine former mayor Daniel Rivera's successor.
In a remote hearing via Zoom Thursday, residents Dalia Diaz and Modesto Maldonado told Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman that the passage of the petition was "a farce perpetrated on the citizens hoping that no one would notice."
City Council President Kendrys Vasquez was sworn in as mayor last Friday. According to the terms of the home rule petition, he will serve as mayor until the regularly scheduled November election before returning to his role as council president.
Diaz, the owner of Rumbo newspaper, and Maldonado, a former Lawrence city councilor, filed an emergency injunction on Jan. 5, accusing the City Council of acting illegally when it passed the home rule petition on Dec. 29.
In court documents, Diaz and Maldonado say residents were unable to voice their opinions by way of a public hearing advertised 48 hours in advance before the City Council voted on the petition.
In court Thursday, the pair also said they believed then-mayor Rivera and councilors violated the open meeting law by holding a "private, illegal meeting" in which Maldonado said he "assumed" the home rule petition had been signed.
Following the council vote of 5-2 to approve the petition on Dec. 29, a police officer went to the homes of the five councilors who voted in the affirmative to obtain their signatures, along with that of the mayor. Then the petition was later passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.
When asked by the judge if he had proof such an "illegal" meeting had taken place, Maldonado said he did not, and that he only "assumed" that was the case — a claim Lawrence's First Assistant City Attorney Timothy Houten vehemently denied on behalf of his clients.
"Dalia Diaz and I are not attorneys," Maldonado said. "We are just citizens who believe that no one is above the law. We believe that the charter was enacted to protect the citizens....Since the process is defective, I believe the law is defective."
In his counterargument, Houten — speaking on behalf of the councilors — said that the claim brought forth by Diaz and Maldonado was not in an official capacity.
The defendants did not supply a verified complaint or an affidavit in support of their motion, Houten said. Instead, the city received an unsigned email from Diaz and an undated signed document from Maldonado, Houten wrote in his objection to their request for an injunction.
Houten told the judge he believed Diaz and Maldonado's claims to be based on speculation, since they did not suggest irreparable harm in their request.
"The irreparable harm for the city could be that we'd have a massive outbreak of COVID and that we'd have people dead," Houten said, explaining to the judge the potential ramifications of having to pull together an election. "What would happen if they had their way is that in the next 80 days, we'd have to call an election in the city of Lawrence. We'd have the largest gathering in the city in the height of the pandemic. You can see why (the city) did this (the home rule petition)."
According to data released Wednesday, 15,497 residents have been infected with coronavirus and 204 have died.
Houten also argued that the plaintiffs' suggestion that the open meeting law was violated was moot, since such violations are heard by the Attorney General and not in court. Further, Houten said, the home rule petition was signed into law by the governor and Diaz and Maldonado have not sought to repeal the law — only to file an emergency injunction.
"Their argument doesn't even pertain to what's here," the attorney summarized.
Diaz seemed stunned that Houten would question her logic.
"I don't know what he's talking about for the irreparable harm for the city: What about the irreparable harm to the voters before it's been filed? That's insane," she said. "Whoever is afraid of getting COVID can vote by mail or do absentee voting. Whoever doesn't want to work at the polls can not work."