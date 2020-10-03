LAWRENCE -- Restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight starting Oct. 15, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Dan Rivera last week.
Meanwhile, all businesses and operations offering sales or services, including both brick-and-mortar and mobile businesses and operations, must close by 10 p.m., with the exception of pharmacies, gas stations and laundromats.
Rivera said in the order that the size of groups seated at tables in restaurants must remain at no more than six people, even though the state is now allowing up to 10 people at a table.
Further, temporary outdoor dining in public space is extended to Dec. 31, while temporary outdoor dining on privately maintained property has been extended indefinitely for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.