LAWRENCE — City restaurants are expected to reopen for outdoor service next week after months of being able to serve takeout only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The city won't officially enter phase 2 of the state's re-opening plan until Monday, June 15, Mayor Dan Rivera announced.
Massachusetts cities and towns were allowed to enter phase 2 starting Monday, June 8.
However, Rivera said, "Lawrence is still one of the easiest places to catch and transmit the virus in the Commonwealth, and in an abundance of caution, to protect consumers and workers, waiting to open up businesses further, although difficult and painful, is in the best interest of public health."
Public health is the "primary priority and motivator" behind the reopening dates, he said.
As of Monday night, there were 3,275 positive cases and 123 COVID-19-related deaths in the city of Lawrence, according to data provided by the state's Department of Public Health.
Statewide, 99,755 positive cases and 7,217 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, according to DPH.
COVID-19 testing is available daily for Lawrence residents at an outdoor testing site at 1 Canal St. No appointment is necessary, but a doctor's referral is required.
Under phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s economic reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across Massachusetts are allowed to offer outdoor, or al fresco, dining only. Restaurants have been limited to takeout and delivery orders since mid-March.
Tables have to be placed at least 6 feet apart outside, dining is by reservation only, and menus must be either disposable or cleaned regularly, according to the guidelines.
In Lawrence, restaurants that are currently licensed to serve food and alcohol outdoors can do so starting June 15, according to city guidelines.
Those that would like to expand their service to include outdoor dining on sidewalks or parking areas must register and submit an application through citizen serve.com/lawrence, according to the guidelines.
All application and registration fees are waived. Questions about the process can be sent to pruiz@cityoflawrence.com or call (978) 620-3130.
